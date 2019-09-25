Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stock Price Rose While Orinda Asset Management Boosted Stake by $371,888; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Hcp (HCP) Position by $44.69 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 14.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453.38M, up from 12.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 3.98M shares traded or 45.41% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 33,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 93,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 461,426 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust: Worth The Risk? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independence Realty Trust: The Dividend Is Not Going To Grow And May Even Be Cut Soon – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold IRT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 76.93 million shares or 2.10% more from 75.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,897 are owned by Arrow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Highland Management Limited Partnership reported 456,527 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0% or 14,130 shares in its portfolio. 33,500 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Sector Pension Board owns 198,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 26,974 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 924,420 shares. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 293,700 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.07% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 25,373 shares. 74,564 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 27,800 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). The Australia-based Amp has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 233,328 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.84M shares to 36.32M shares, valued at $1.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 207,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 390,174 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 283,987 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 49,577 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.06% or 1.04 million shares. Cullen holds 1.46% or 1.17 million shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 9,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Covington Management reported 1,616 shares. Archford Cap Strategies holds 4,966 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 1.08M shares stake. Management reported 4,230 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Proshare Limited Liability Com has 240,976 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% or 323,675 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 16,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio.