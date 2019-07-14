Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.35 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 337,750 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 18,469 shares. Orinda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.48% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% or 36,600 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% or 126,768 shares in its portfolio. 4.49M are held by State Street Corporation. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 7,263 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 162,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Axa reported 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Bard Assoc reported 0.97% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 893,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 155,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.