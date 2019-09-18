Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Position Has Upped by Orinda Asset Management Llc; Qad (QADA) Market Valuation Declined While 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 33,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 93,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 526,692 shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 48,789 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares to 315,497 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 19,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Youngevity Intl Inc.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.