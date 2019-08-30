Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Market Valuation Rose While Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Stake by $3.17 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 105.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 37,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 73,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 470,326 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 87,939 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT)

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management reported 55,000 shares stake. 12,268 are held by Proshare Limited Liability Com. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 242,098 shares or 0% of the stock. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 323 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,550 shares. 60,602 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Us Bancorp De holds 6,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 15,045 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 384,232 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Sandy Spring State Bank has 3,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.33% or 454,011 shares in its portfolio.

