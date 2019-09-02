Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holder Orinda Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $369,730 as Share Value Rose; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Declined, Granite Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 404,264 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 5,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 64,506 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 59,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.17% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 8.55 million shares traded or 303.82% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 59,356 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp has 3,935 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.33% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 10.04M shares. Arrow Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.17% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). First Manhattan invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 36,276 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,622 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 323 shares. 6,040 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 0.08% or 82,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Orinda Asset Ltd Liability Com has 1.48% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.10M for 18.30 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zooming in on NYSE:IRT’s 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust: 6.7% Yield, Strong FFO Growth, NOI Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane Florence – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26,461 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alexion Trades Lower Amid Amgen-Celgene News – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.