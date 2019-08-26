Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holder Orinda Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.97 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 12,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 711,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.56 million, up from 699,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 556,807 shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17,088 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $238.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,410 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc reported 0.27% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,418 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has 526,549 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 1,812 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Limited Co holds 0.02% or 10,313 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 13,285 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 4,182 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ssi Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,837 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 202,578 shares stake. Northeast Consultants reported 0.11% stake. Harris Ltd Partnership owns 6.57 million shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.19% or 36,163 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP).

