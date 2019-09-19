Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to pay $0.18 on Oct 25, 2019; Carrols Restaurant Group Has 1.43 Sentiment

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 60 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 42 cut down and sold stock positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 29.54 million shares, down from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 33 Increased: 37 New Position: 23.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:IRT) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $14.47 translates into 1.24% yield. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 525,398 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $448.78 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 255,897 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%

Cannell Capital Llc holds 5.36% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for 2.09 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 1.07 million shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 3.4% invested in the company for 2.54 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 984,232 shares.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Is Down 41% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $4.15 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust purchases Trade Street Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2015, Businesswire.com published: “Independence Realty Trust Completes Management Internalization – Business Wire” on December 20, 2016. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust Announces Relocation to New Corporate Headquarters – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust Completes Acquisition of Trade Street Residential – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2015.