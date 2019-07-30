Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Stock Price Rose While Foundry Partners Has Lowered Holding by $4.26 Million; Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Holder Ariel Investments Has Lowered Its Holding

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 276,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 37,115 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has declined 13.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 20/03/2018 – Synzi Partners with ClearDATA to Safeguard its Virtual Care Platform and Ensure Regulatory Compliance; 20/03/2018 – EUROPEAN UNION AND UNITED STATES FAIL TO AGREE ON COMPENSATION FOR U.S. SOLAR SAFEGUARD TARIFFS, AGREE TO MONITOR IMPACT ON TRADE FLOWS AND KEEP TALKING – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION FILING; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – COST-REDUCTION INITIATIVES INTENDED TO BETTER ALIGN COST STRUCTURE WITH STRATEGY TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS; 23/05/2018 – IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER SAYS EUROPEAN BANKS SHOULD SAFEGUARD TRADE WITH TEHRAN – OFFICIAL WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – CO’S CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JEFFREY MCGROARTY, WILL DEPART EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BRITAIN CALLS ON ISRAEL TO IMPROVE TREATMENT OF PALESTINIAN CHILDREN IN ISRAELI MILITARY DETENTION, SAYS IT MUST DO MORE TO SAFEGUARD VULNERABLE PEOPLE IN ITS CARE; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – THREE SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO DEPART SAFEGUARD; 04/04/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan’s Tariff on U.S. Frozen Beef Reverts as Safeguard Resets – April 4, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust (IRT) by 60.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 425,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 704,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Independence Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 283,165 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 58,897 shares to 321,335 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burg Com (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX).

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.07M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap LP has invested 0.31% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% or 21,772 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 34,438 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 55,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 112,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 454,011 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 19,972 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 0.08% or 82,483 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 169,994 shares. 47,766 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp. Bb&T Securities holds 12,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 162,765 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 61,904 shares to 615,223 shares, valued at $58.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 447,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

