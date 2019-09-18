Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|12
|6.58
|N/A
|0.29
|43.03
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|25
|8.12
|N/A
|0.64
|38.93
Table 1 demonstrates Independence Realty Trust Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|4.1%
|1.6%
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Independence Realty Trust Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 17.52% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|3.09%
|6.01%
|15.96%
|18.64%
|23.01%
|34.53%
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-0.4%
|1.2%
|-0.32%
|7.25%
|2.18%
|11.99%
For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
