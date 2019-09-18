Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust Inc. 12 6.58 N/A 0.29 43.03 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 8.12 N/A 0.64 38.93

Table 1 demonstrates Independence Realty Trust Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Independence Realty Trust Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 17.52% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99%

For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.