Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

As REIT – Residential businesses, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|11
|6.27
|N/A
|0.29
|43.03
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.14
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
Demonstrates Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|4.1%
|1.6%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|3.09%
|6.01%
|15.96%
|18.64%
|23.01%
|34.53%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
