Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

As REIT – Residential businesses, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 6.27 N/A 0.29 43.03 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.14 N/A -0.84 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

On 6 of the 7 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.