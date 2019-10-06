Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Touches $14.66 High on Oct, 6; Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Shorts Down By 17.36%

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached all time high today, Oct, 6 and still has $15.69 target or 7.00% above today’s $14.66 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.32B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $92.68M more. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 577,499 shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) had a decrease of 17.36% in short interest. EYEG’s SI was 161,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 17.36% from 195,300 shares previously. With 479,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s short sellers to cover EYEG’s short positions. The stock increased 5.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 23,200 shares traded. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) has declined 61.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEG News: 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Addressing Fourth and Final Concern by End 2Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – ADDRESSED THREE OF FOUR OUTSTANDING ITEMS IN SECOND AMENDMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF FIRST AMENDMENT; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Entering Clinic in 3Q 201; 16/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN DIRECTORS TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals: Assuming Positive Data From EGP-437 Trial, Plan to Submit New Drug Application to FDA in First Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 16/05/2018 – EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Steven Boyd; 22/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WORK CONTINUES ON FILTER VALIDATION REQUIREMENT ASSOCIATED WITH EYEGATE OBG PRODUCT; 06/05/2018 – DJ EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company has market cap of $10.35 million. The firm is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 35.93 P/E ratio. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.16 million for 19.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

