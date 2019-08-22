Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Touches $13.77 High on Aug, 22; Shorts at Mvc Capital (MVC) Raised By 18.24%

Mvc Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC) had an increase of 18.24% in short interest. MVC’s SI was 59,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.24% from 49,900 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Mvc Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC)’s short sellers to cover MVC’s short positions. The SI to Mvc Capital Inc’s float is 0.4%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 2,322 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $14.18 target or 3.00% above today’s $13.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.26B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $37.65 million more. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 83,300 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 242,098 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 82,329 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 10.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 23,483 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.53% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 16,080 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 74,564 shares. 169,994 are owned by Asset Management One. Northern Tru reported 1.77 million shares. Barclays Plc holds 174,603 shares. Phocas Financial owns 1.34M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors owns 1,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 33.75 P/E ratio. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $127,718 activity. $19,320 worth of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was bought by TOKARZ MICHAEL T. GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP bought 517 shares worth $4,705.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MVC Capital, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 90,230 shares. Advisors Asset reported 71,631 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 780 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Bulldog Lc owns 242,311 shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.92% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 1.66 million shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 40 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 1.51M shares for 6.52% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company holds 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Punch Associates Investment reported 793,405 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) or 35,564 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 30,000 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private firm recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company has market cap of $164.67 million. The firm seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It has a 35.19 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors.