Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Touches $13.15 High on Aug, 8; Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake By $1.62 Million

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $14.07 target or 7.00% above today’s $13.15 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.18 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $82.67M more. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 298,330 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c

Credit Suisse Ag increased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 15.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 16,359 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 122,352 shares with $12.16 million value, up from 105,993 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 534,122 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 55,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Foundry Ptnrs Llc accumulated 278,585 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Axa reported 326,000 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 55,948 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 155,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 33,400 shares. 162,765 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Manufacturers Life The owns 58,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has 14,064 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 51,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 74,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) CEO Scott Schaeffer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:IRT) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 32.22 P/E ratio. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 72,058 shares to 332,117 valued at $52.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 4,766 shares and now owns 150,769 shares. 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report.