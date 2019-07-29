Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Touches $12.24 High on Jul, 29; Rambus (RMBS) Sellers Increased By 10.95% Their Shorts

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) had an increase of 10.95% in short interest. RMBS’s SI was 2.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.95% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 882,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s short sellers to cover RMBS’s short positions. The SI to Rambus Inc’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 163,482 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 29/05/2018 – Rambus Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Market Development; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$48M; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 04/05/2018 – Rambus, GigaDevice, THG Ventures Form Reliance Memory to Develop RRAM

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached all time high today, Jul, 29 and still has $12.85 target or 5.00% above today’s $12.24 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.10 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $12.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $55.00 million more. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 137,980 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 41,447 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 112,800 shares stake. Orinda Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 60,000 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 136,585 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 33,297 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 60,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 22,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 126,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 103,146 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 7,263 were reported by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. Cambridge Advisors holds 26,352 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.33M shares.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 42.52 P/E ratio. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $217,814 activity. Another trade for 21,215 shares valued at $197,872 was sold by Kim Jae.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.