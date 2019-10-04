Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Reaches $14.56 52-Week High; Cadiz (CDZI) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 24 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 27 sold and decreased positions in Cadiz Inc. The funds in our database now own: 10.09 million shares, down from 10.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cadiz Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 24 Increased: 13 New Position: 11.

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.14 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.56 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.32 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $15.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.60 million more. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 81,631 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 76.93 million shares or 2.10% more from 75.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading L P has 100 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,766 shares. First Republic Inv Inc owns 10,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 323 shares. Axa stated it has 293,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 13,622 shares. Amp Cap Limited has 21,772 shares. 2,079 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 35,038 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 13,622 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 26,307 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 198,041 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 36,897 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 3,935 shares.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.16M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 35.69 P/E ratio. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 19,724 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has declined 18.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity.

