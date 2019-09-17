Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Reaches $14.26 52-Week High; German American Bancorp (GABC) Shorts Down By 0.57%

German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC) had a decrease of 0.57% in short interest. GABC’s SI was 1.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.57% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 18 days are for German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC)’s short sellers to cover GABC’s short positions. The SI to German American Bancorp Inc’s float is 4.76%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 6,666 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 15.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.26 target or 7.00% above today’s $14.26 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.29B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $15.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $90.02M more. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 97,179 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $872.35 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.66, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold German American Bancorp, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.77 million shares or 5.31% more from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 86,424 shares. Denali Limited Com stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 23,150 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 1.06M shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 2,125 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.06% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 186,893 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 51,635 shares stake. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,008 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 57,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 17,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Moreover, Argi Invest Services Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 1,721 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $503,882 activity. On Monday, July 15 KELLY JASON M bought $20,005 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 672 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,350 was bought by KLEM U BUTCH. $2,107 worth of stock was bought by Snowden Raymond Ward on Monday, April 15. 47 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares with value of $1,387 were bought by Bawel Zachary W. 166 shares were bought by ERNST CHRISTINA M, worth $5,020 on Thursday, August 15. SEGER THOMAS W bought $708 worth of stock or 24 shares. On Monday, June 17 the insider Ramsey Chris A bought $708.

More notable recent German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To German American Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GABC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC), A Stock That Climbed 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Record Quarterly Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “German American Bancorp (GABC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:IRT) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zooming in on NYSE:IRT’s 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.13M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 76.93 million shares or 2.10% more from 75.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 893,100 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 11,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% or 3,935 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 1.33 million shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 28,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.16M shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 1.25M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 88,497 are held by Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 6,040 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Commerce Ltd has invested 0.06% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 25,373 shares stake. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 100 shares.