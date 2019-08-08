Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Reaches $13.15 52-Week High; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised Its Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 81,125 shares as Core Laboratories Nv (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 391,957 shares with $27.02M value, up from 310,832 last quarter. Core Laboratories Nv now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 65,298 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories

The stock of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $13.68 target or 4.00% above today’s $13.15 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.18 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $13.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $47.32M more. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 118,382 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 32.23 P/E ratio. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 893,100 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 14,600 shares. Caxton Assocs L P invested 0.05% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 166,961 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc reported 2,190 shares. Blackrock has 16.49M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 55,000 were reported by Nomura Asset Ltd. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 28,665 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Highland L P invested in 456,527 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). First Manhattan owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bard Assocs Inc reported 178,001 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.22 million shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 21,772 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated owns 4.14M shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi reported 0.29% stake. 5,100 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 2,661 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Lc holds 18,850 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,574 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 30,091 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 1,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monroe Financial Bank And Tru Mi holds 9,669 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt accumulated 16,975 shares. 13,580 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelter Mutual has 0.68% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 33,700 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 6,925 shares to 5,675 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 314,700 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

