Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $531,908 Its Summit Financial Group Com (SMMF) Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF) stake by 48.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,458 shares as Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 21,760 shares with $577,000 value, down from 42,218 last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc Com now has $342.30M valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 3,137 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. IRT’s profit would be $17.07 million giving it 15.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 156,734 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 21,697 shares to 33,827 valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enpro Inds Inc Com (NYSE:NPO) stake by 10,605 shares and now owns 24,945 shares. Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.94M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv accumulated 0.11% or 47,600 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc holds 4,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Ameritas Ptnrs has 649 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 50,757 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 22,424 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 557 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,328 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 69,571 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Barclays Public Ltd owns 4,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 10,946 shares. State Street accumulated 170,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel accumulated 9,429 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $65,924 activity. $54,095 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares were sold by MCDANIEL DUKE A. HINKLE GARY L had bought 744 shares worth $17,819. $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by Kitzmiller Jason A.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AC Immune SA (ACIU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Independence Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 103,146 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 17,500 shares. 169,994 were reported by Asset Management One Ltd. Blair William Il owns 1.04M shares. Pinebridge L P invested in 0.04% or 166,961 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 3,935 shares. 82 are owned by First Manhattan. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 13,622 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 14,600 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com has 454,011 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Ancora Advisors Lc holds 595,436 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 94,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Realty Trust’s 10%: A ‘Sucker Yield’? – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust purchases Trade Street Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2015, Businesswire.com published: “Independence Realty Trust Announces Relocation to New Corporate Headquarters – Business Wire” on May 08, 2017. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust Completes Management Internalization – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor – An Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2017.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. Upon completion of the previously announced nine community portfolio acquisition, IRT will own and operate 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,165 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta and Raleigh. It has a 41.46 P/E ratio. IRT??s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.