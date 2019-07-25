Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) Comparing side by side

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 5.52 N/A 0.29 37.77 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 4.77 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -10% -4.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 0.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.53% 3.34% 3.24% 8.51% 16.06% 18.08% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 12.06% 11.78% 22.35% 12.06% -1.11% 35.15%

For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Reven Housing REIT Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.