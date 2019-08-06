Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Contrasting side by side

Both Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|11
|5.69
|N/A
|0.29
|43.03
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|-13.63
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Independence Realty Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Independence Realty Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|4.1%
|1.6%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Independence Realty Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 2.32% respectively. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|3.09%
|6.01%
|15.96%
|18.64%
|23.01%
|34.53%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0%
|1.63%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AGNC Investment Corp.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.