Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Contrasting side by side

Both Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 5.69 N/A 0.29 43.03 AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.63 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Independence Realty Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Independence Realty Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independence Realty Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 2.32% respectively. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53% AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.