Independence Holding Company (IHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) compete against each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Holding Company 37 1.49 N/A 2.08 18.20 FBL Financial Group Inc. 64 1.81 N/A 4.19 14.97

Table 1 demonstrates Independence Holding Company and FBL Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FBL Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Independence Holding Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Independence Holding Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Independence Holding Company and FBL Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Holding Company 0.00% 6.8% 2.9% FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Holding Company has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independence Holding Company and FBL Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 30.9%. 66.6% are Independence Holding Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Holding Company -1.04% -2.72% 0.4% 5.57% 12.13% 7.67% FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39%

For the past year Independence Holding Company has 7.67% stronger performance while FBL Financial Group Inc. has -2.39% weaker performance.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.