Independence Holding Company (IHC) and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Comparing side by side

Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Holding Company 38 0.00 4.97M 2.08 18.20 ING Groep N.V. 10 0.00 3.90B 1.32 8.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Independence Holding Company and ING Groep N.V. ING Groep N.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independence Holding Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Independence Holding Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ING Groep N.V., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Independence Holding Company and ING Groep N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Holding Company 13,106,540.08% 6.8% 2.9% ING Groep N.V. 38,767,395,626.24% 7.8% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Holding Company’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. ING Groep N.V. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Independence Holding Company and ING Groep N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 3.5% respectively. Independence Holding Company’s share owned by insiders are 66.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ING Groep N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Holding Company -1.04% -2.72% 0.4% 5.57% 12.13% 7.67% ING Groep N.V. -3.65% -4.15% -11.97% -8.49% -27.21% 4.13%

For the past year Independence Holding Company was more bullish than ING Groep N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Independence Holding Company beats ING Groep N.V.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.