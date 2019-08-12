Independence Holding Company (IHC) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Comparing side by side

Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Independence Holding Company
|37
|1.60
|N/A
|2.08
|18.20
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|29
|0.85
|N/A
|3.13
|8.23
Demonstrates Independence Holding Company and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Holding Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independence Holding Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Independence Holding Company
|0.00%
|6.8%
|2.9%
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|0.00%
|11.2%
|0.5%
Risk and Volatility
Independence Holding Company has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Independence Holding Company and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Independence Holding Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 36.14%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Independence Holding Company and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 95.3% respectively. About 66.6% of Independence Holding Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Independence Holding Company
|-1.04%
|-2.72%
|0.4%
|5.57%
|12.13%
|7.67%
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|-2.75%
|-5.7%
|-11.03%
|-15.69%
|-28.25%
|-7.66%
For the past year Independence Holding Company had bullish trend while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Independence Holding Company beats American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.
