Independence Holding Company (IHC) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Comparing side by side

Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Holding Company 37 1.60 N/A 2.08 18.20 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 29 0.85 N/A 3.13 8.23

Demonstrates Independence Holding Company and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Holding Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independence Holding Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Holding Company 0.00% 6.8% 2.9% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 11.2% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Independence Holding Company has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Independence Holding Company and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 36.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independence Holding Company and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 95.3% respectively. About 66.6% of Independence Holding Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Holding Company -1.04% -2.72% 0.4% 5.57% 12.13% 7.67% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company -2.75% -5.7% -11.03% -15.69% -28.25% -7.66%

For the past year Independence Holding Company had bullish trend while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Independence Holding Company beats American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.