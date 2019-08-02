Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Shareholder Cannell Capital Increased Holding by $1.30 Million; Shah Capital Management Trimmed Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding by $7.44 Million

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 8,657 shares traded or 30.12% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC)

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 8.49 million shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 11/04/2018 – GAZPROM NEFT’ PAO SIBN.MM : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350 ROUBLES FROM 325 ROUBLES; 10/04/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ECB asks Deutsche Bank to gauge investment banking exit costs; 03/04/2018 – For Deutsche Bank, Two Johns Could Be Better Than One: Gadfly; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Deutsche Bank cuts London-based emerging markets M&A team; 22/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO EASE POSTBANK COSTS WITH REAL-ESTATE SALES: BZ; 10/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $30.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,803 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold IHC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 0.37% less from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 219,006 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 332 shares in its portfolio. 990 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 220 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). State Street reported 106,238 shares. Cannell Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1.58% stake. 8,794 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 11,594 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 7,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 394 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 1,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio.