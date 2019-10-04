Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 3,889,985,005.13% -5.90% -4.10% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 49.29M 1 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 2.25 2.60 2.47

With consensus price target of $4.17, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a potential upside of 275.68%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 40.65%. With higher probable upside potential for Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Independence Contract Drilling Inc. had bearish trend while Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are 2.2 and 2.1. Competitively, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s peers have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.88. Competitively, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. does not pay a dividend.