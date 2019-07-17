Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stake Maintained by Msdc Management Lp; Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 348,093 shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 545,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.85M, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 230,958 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Inv Services Incorporated Wi reported 194,787 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 132,450 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 32,089 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has 47,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,634 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Net Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 35,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.78M shares. Millennium stated it has 141,379 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 520,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co reported 7,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 114,868 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 27,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen & Company Ltd Liability stated it has 391,191 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Adage Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Sg Americas Secs Lc has 39,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. Shares for $46,610 were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR.

