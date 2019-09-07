Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Share Value Declined While Msdc Management LP Raised Its Stake; John G Ullman & Associates Increases Stake in Tortoise Energy Inf (TYG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (TYG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 149,864 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.80 million market cap company. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is down 67.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7,983 activity. Shares for $2,379 were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $137,398 activity. $20,888 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was bought by Minmier James. 9,888 shares were bought by MSD Partners – L.P., worth $28,280.