Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Holder Msdc Management LP Has Raised Position; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Its Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stake by $2.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 307,674 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.29% or $0.072 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 89,408 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 10,063 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 158,400 shares. Panagora Asset holds 239,203 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 160,288 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,531 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 4,684 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.30 million shares. Mrj owns 45,330 shares. Valueact Hldgs Lp holds 0.06% or 63,910 shares. State Street Corp reported 728,218 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fil reported 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 23,815 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 25,400 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.48M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 3,859 shares. Interest Gp invested in 0% or 31,082 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 0.02% or 17,800 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 2,336 shares. Legal & General Group Plc has 7,404 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has 520,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,836 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 114,868 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 10,141 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. The insider BATES THOMAS R JR bought 25,000 shares worth $46,610.

