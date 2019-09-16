Indaba Capital Management LP Upped Its Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stake; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 4.35 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 1,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 57,778 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.95M, down from 59,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $519.82. About 259,295 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 785,682 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 73,794 shares. New York-based Mrj Cap has invested 0.31% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 311,269 shares. 197,706 are held by Amp Cap. Asset Management One Company invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 309,861 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 39,267 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 34,394 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com owns 1.73 million shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 18.51 million shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.22M shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 13,710 shares to 433,803 shares, valued at $42.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 27.71 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Pcl reported 34,602 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 11,704 shares. Valinor Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.05% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Illinois-based Oak Ridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Vanguard Gru owns 5.12M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.22% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,064 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 57,577 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 312,036 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.83% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 24,702 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33,907 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

