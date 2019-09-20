Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Carbonite (CARB) Position as Stock Value Declined; Johnson Financial Group Has Upped Its Ppl (PPL) Stake by $542,500

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 1248.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 18,902 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, up from 1,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 3.62 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company's stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $526.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 369,257 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.03 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.66M shares. Citadel Lc holds 0% or 193,739 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 49,031 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 266,679 shares. Beck Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.61% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Next Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 17,943 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jnba Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 89 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Huntington Bancorp has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 24,168 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 0.62% or 174,858 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 11,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.61% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 38,042 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,419 shares to 74,478 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,320 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 27,233 shares stake. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 501,798 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 29,182 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 51,136 shares. 13,713 were accumulated by Renaissance Gru Ltd Company. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 20,748 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp invested in 0.72% or 558,523 shares. 2.43 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 105,010 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 1,150 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Cannell Capital Ltd Co, a Wyoming-based fund reported 227,390 shares. Oberweis Asset Incorporated holds 285,244 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 96,026 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.26 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.