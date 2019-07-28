Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA) by $5.18 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Holding in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) by $780,585 as Valuation Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 132,171 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 342,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 294,450 shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. On Friday, March 22 Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 10,000 shares. The insider O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 4,777 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 9.78M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.13% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 16,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.54 million shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bain Capital Credit LP has invested 5.49% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Deutsche Bank Ag has 70,300 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 118,318 shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,713 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 153,603 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 15,884 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 113,743 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 56,656 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 29,626 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 23,152 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). G2 Prtn Ltd Llc reported 421,562 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 60,405 are held by Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De. Eam Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 67,964 shares. 2.15 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 223 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 0% or 1 shares. Sei Invs reported 4,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Communication owns 71,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

