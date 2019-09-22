Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $4.40 Million; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shares Rose, Howe & Rusling Has Cut Position

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 27,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 2,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 30,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 1.65M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company's stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 11.77 million shares traded or 175.88% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.98 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Discover August delinquency and charge-off rate rises – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,490 shares to 39,864 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 97,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Asset Management Us invested in 0.5% or 610,003 shares. 294,335 were reported by Cs Mckee Lp. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.72M shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 316,758 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.46% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 8,235 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 8,800 shares stake. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) owns 79,971 shares. 440,803 are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 285,361 shares. Stifel Financial reported 1.26 million shares. 8,151 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv Inc. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 107,890 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 123,360 are owned by Gradient Ltd Liability Com. 3,548 were reported by Girard Prns Ltd.