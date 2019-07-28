Indaba Capital Management LP Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Its Position by $358,020

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,857 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 108,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 132,171 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 129,274 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,987 shares. 175,238 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.70M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 15,884 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 318,999 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 9.78 million shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 2.17 million shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.09% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Frontfour Cap Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.92% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE. 10,000 shares valued at $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

