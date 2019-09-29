Indaba Capital Management LP Position in Echostar (SATS) Upped by $3.20 Million; General Electric Company (GE) Position Has Upped by Advisor Partners Llc

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 32,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 199,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 166,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 72,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 751,925 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33M, up from 679,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 227,768 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 25,280 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 41,217 were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 20 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Fmr Llc reported 76,141 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 6,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 23,074 shares. Alberta Mngmt has 17,000 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 2,628 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Com owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 9,473 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 768 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 20,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,057 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.1% or 15,937 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assoc reported 15,945 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ims Cap Management invested in 0.77% or 99,322 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 267,309 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Girard Limited has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 129,556 are owned by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated. 17.16 million were reported by . Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 24,029 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 406 shares to 7,436 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 70,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,961 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).