Indaba Capital Management LP Position in Carbonite (CARB) Has Trimmed by $5.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Cut Its Position by $325,413 as Valuation Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 616,979 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.08% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 32,746 are owned by Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Co. 8,344 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Argent Capital reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 14,216 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 20,748 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 4,143 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc invested in 285,244 shares. Hood River Capital Limited Com reported 581,451 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 8,793 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.01% or 1.22 million shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 335,961 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 42,690 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

