Indaba Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA); Illumina Com (ILMN) Holder Hartline Investment Increased Position

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 111,845 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (ILMN) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 1,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 3,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE. Shares for $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC sets special meeting to consider FrontFour board push – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDC Partners Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

