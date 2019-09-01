Indaba Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA); Firsthand Capital Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Upped by $5.34 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 53,534 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.