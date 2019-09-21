Indaba Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA); Menlo Advisors Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $2.43 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 265,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 477,281 shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

