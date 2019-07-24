Indaba Capital Management LP Lifted Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position; Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 4.28M shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.385. About 192,470 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.83 million for 3.90 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares to 26.30M shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 64,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 27,567 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 413,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 1.08 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 359,372 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 194 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 156,760 shares. 52,300 are owned by Strs Ohio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 3.72 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 25,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 24,686 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited has 8,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has 78,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners Has Hit An Air Pocket – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Design Week’s co-founder lands a new gig – Portland Business Journal” published on August 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners to Present at the 47th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WSJ: Ad veteran Penn in talks to become CEO, take stake at MDC Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Co has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 153,603 shares. Indaba Capital Management Lp stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Schroder Gru has 0.01% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.98 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 51,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 19,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Voya Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Lorber David A owns 78,973 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 0.01% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 98,389 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 100,250 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.70 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 318,999 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 113,743 shares.