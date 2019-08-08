Indaba Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA); Rgm Capital Increases Position in Verint Systems (VRNT)

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 69,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.87 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 215,506 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 294,854 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,640 were reported by First Trust Lp. Moreover, Rgm Ltd has 9.63% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 2.37M shares. Psagot House invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 47,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity, California-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 41,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.83M shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 20,930 shares. First Mercantile has 0.06% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 4,076 shares. 27,104 are held by Eam Invsts Ltd Co. Credit Agricole S A holds 131,504 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,003 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Shares for $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE had bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891 on Monday, May 13.