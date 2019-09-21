Indaba Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $4.40 Million; Agilent Technologies (A) Stake Held by Orbimed Advisors Llc

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 11.77 million shares traded or 177.14% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 94,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 893,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, up from 798,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 2.84 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 325 shares. Fisher Asset Llc stated it has 3,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Com holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 876,194 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 12,443 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thomas White owns 7,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 110,725 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 354,434 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 5,564 shares. Moreover, Winslow Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 4,960 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 59,465 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 919,066 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $28.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

