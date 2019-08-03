Indaba Capital Management LP Increased Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA) by $5.18 Million; Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 122,851 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 175,238 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 15,884 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 248,382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 9,636 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 280,255 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,987 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 264,164 shares. The New York-based American Gru has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Invesco Limited has 407,576 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd owns 122,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 11,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 78,973 are owned by Lorber David A.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. On Thursday, March 28 the insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689. 17,832 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDC Partners Forms New Network to Unite the Power of Media, Technology and Data – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WSJ: Ad veteran Penn in talks to become CEO, take stake at MDC Partners – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Appoints Mark Penn as CEO; Reports $100M Strategic Investment from The Stagwell Group – StreetInsider.com” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Appoints Ambassador Charlene Barshefsky to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.