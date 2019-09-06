Indaba Capital Management LP Holds Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA); Water Asset Management Decreased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Position by $2.50 Million as Shares Rose

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 1.03M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 206,120 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0% or 4,777 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.70 million shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 264,164 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 248,382 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 536,761 shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp owns 1.73M shares. Frontfour Cap Gp Ltd Llc reported 7.92% stake. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,531 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 51,352 shares. Pacific Ridge Limited Company has invested 0.16% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 17,700 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 507,374 shares. Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.54 million shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,884 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 37,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WSJ: Stagwell taking minority stake in MDC Partners; Penn to become CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell also bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares. 23,820 shares were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G, worth $51,689 on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sabesp Announces 2Q19 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YGYI, MBOT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sabesp- Filing of 20-F Form 2018 – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SBS’s profit will be $152.45M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.