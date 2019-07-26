Indaba Capital Management LP Holding in Groupon (GRPN) Has Trimmed by $11.83 Million; Baker Ellis Asset Management Stake in Us Bancorp (USB) Has Cut by $1.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 3.54 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx accumulated 12,685 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 66,200 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 2.78 million were accumulated by Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 72,385 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet North America Sa invested in 18,411 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 0.95% or 87,908 shares. D E Shaw Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 1.09 million are owned by Gateway Advisers Lc. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 6,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Advsrs Inc accumulated 113,667 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 149,425 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 367,214 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Llc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Chemical Bancorp invested in 0.17% or 30,942 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. P2 Ptnrs Limited owns 18.57 million shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,900 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 11,000 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 37 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 320,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Zacks Invest Management reported 202,591 shares. Parametrica Mgmt stated it has 81,891 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Group Inc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 374 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 562 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 375,971 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Management Commerce Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.