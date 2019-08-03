Indaba Capital Management LP Holding in Groupon (GRPN) Decreased by $11.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Cut Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 255,577 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 4.81M shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 31,078 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 75,212 shares. Indaba Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 3.52 million shares or 2.55% of the stock. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Co has 5,946 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,683 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc invested in 1.53 million shares. 2.50 million are held by Price Michael F. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. P2 Capital Prns Llc, New York-based fund reported 18.57M shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 83,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.01% or 320,220 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 24,065 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% or 375,971 shares in its portfolio. Sessa Im Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.11M shares or 1.54% of the stock.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Groupon Stock a Buy or Sell After Last Weekâ€™s Earnings Miss? – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Groupon Inc (GRPN) Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 3.67M shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $212.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retrophin: Highly Investable, Except For A ‘Pharma Bro’ Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. The insider REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927. ASELAGE STEVE also sold $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares. ROTE WILLIAM E. also sold $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 20,500 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Principal Group Inc Inc owns 19,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Co owns 4,565 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 779,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.60M are owned by State Street. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,994 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 1.49M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sei Invests stated it has 584 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). New York-based Spark Inv has invested 0.33% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.