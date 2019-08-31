Indaba Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA) as Stock Value Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 53,534 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29M shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Systems Closes $9.5 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Lc accumulated 31,609 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Marathon Prtn Equity Limited Liability Company holds 645,000 shares or 12.37% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 10,695 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Moneta Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 7,266 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Walleye Trading Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,761 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation invested in 32,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,850 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Capital Advsrs Incorporated Ok has invested 0.43% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested in 823,802 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 27,470 shares stake.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $183.38 million for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 113,743 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 16,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt Lp has 414,558 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 70,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.43M shares. 320,370 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has 280,255 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 407,576 shares. Stanley Limited Liability Com holds 1.7% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.70 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 10,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 9.78 million shares in its portfolio. 2.98M were reported by Schroder Inv Management Group.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE. $51,689 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was bought by ROGERS DESIREE G.