Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Groupon (GRPN) Position by $11.83 Million; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp analyzed 3.94M shares as the company's stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 7.73M shares traded or 63.61% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc analyzed 13,471 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 233,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 247,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 369,118 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 56,012 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 92,528 are held by Leisure Cap Mngmt. Morgan Stanley reported 5.76 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Nordea Investment reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 19,610 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). P2 Prtn Limited Company holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 18.57M shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Indaba Ltd Partnership has 3.52M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. 69,230 were accumulated by Creative Planning. North Star reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 20,092 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bancshares N Y reported 34,148 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 58,639 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept reported 2.28% stake. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 19,691 shares. American Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 38,583 were accumulated by Menlo Advsr Ltd. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,894 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 5.20M shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.74% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 24,894 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 65,327 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.03% or 9,141 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Inc reported 348,430 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.