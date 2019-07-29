Indaba Capital Management LP Has Raised Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding by $5.18 Million; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Has Trimmed by $7.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 83,721 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 34,385 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 168,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Redwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.43 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 9.78 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). New York-based Bluemountain Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Wms Prtnrs Limited Co has 100,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 156,781 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bain Capital Credit Limited Partnership holds 1.73 million shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 47,600 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 264,164 shares.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDC Partners Announces Board Updates; MDC Reaches Agreement with FrontFour Capital – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDC Partners Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FrontFour Capital Groupâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FrontFour says it’s seeking board changes at MDC Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Shares for $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE. 23,820 shares were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G, worth $51,689.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares to 256,295 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 28,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 2,167 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 34,079 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 9,475 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 130,888 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc holds 1,845 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 1,534 shares. Capital World Investors reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 786 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). National Asset owns 0.06% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 3,320 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Twin Mgmt Inc stated it has 47,710 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 18,603 shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 173 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44 million for 45.37 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.