Indaba Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) as Stock Price Declined; Denali Advisors Lifted Nelnet (NNI) Stake by $797,680

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 16900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 13,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 101,461 shares traded or 46.17% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nelnet Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNI); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 319,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, up from 308,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 383,545 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10,100 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 21,054 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 61,218 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Company invested in 24,938 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 3,500 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 2,400 shares stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 1.33 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 153,017 shares. 6,476 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 38,972 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gp stated it has 11,384 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 33,814 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 11,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Finance Group has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parametric Assocs Ltd stated it has 117,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 1.60M are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 5,947 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,015 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,500 shares. 858 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,561 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.12 million shares. Filament Limited Com stated it has 5,446 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 12,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

