Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $828,576; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $473,000 as Market Value Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 65,526 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81 million, down from 67,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $389.18. About 2,508 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 316,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 359,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 1.85 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56M for 35.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.04 million for 10.72 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.